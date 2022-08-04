Study Finds Nepotism Begins In Childhood, As Wealthy Friends Helps Poorer Children Climb The Income Ladder

Researchers used billions of social media connections and analysed the Facebook friendships of about 72 million people in the U.S..

The study, published in Nature, found that the more barriers were removed between rich and poor children in an area, the better the chances of all children climbing the income ladder.

For a poor child, if 70 per cent of their friends were wealthy, their future incomes would be increased by, on average, 20 per cent.

According to the researchers, having wealthy friends opens up more opportunities than the quality of school, family structure or the community’s racial compositions.

Growing up in a community connected across class lines improves kids’ outcomes and gives them a better shot at rising out of poverty,” Raj Chetty, an economist at Harvard University and the director of Opportunity Insights and one of the four principal authors of the study, reported The Age.

The study also adds that current attempts in the U.S. to increase diversity in areas only works if relationships are formed across the class divide.

“People interested in creating economic connectedness should equally focus on getting people with different incomes to interact,” said co-author, Johannes Stroebel of New York University.