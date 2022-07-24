The Project

Study Finds Male Biological Clock More Important For Birth Rates Than Previously Thought

Recent studies have shown that the paternal age is a much bigger factor on successful birth rates than previously thought.

Lads, gone are the days where the only TikToks you need worry about were funny videos on social media, now it’s the sound Mother Nature’s making.

A study of nearly 19,000 IVF cycles found that women between the ages of 35 and 40 saw a significant drop in live birth rate where the paternal partner was over the age of 40.

These new findings will help couples manage expectations when it comes to IVF treatment where previously the emphasis was on the woman’s age and not that of the man.

Professor Geeta Nargund, lead consultant for Reproductive Medicine services at St George’s Hospital in London said, “For too long the burden has been on women, and the man’s contribution for the short- and long-term risks to the offspring associated with advanced paternal age have been largely ignored.”

The study also explains that the eggs from a younger female have the capacity to repair damaged DNA from ageing male sperm.

So while it’s widely considered that men are more than capable of fathering children well into their old age, it appears it’s entirely dependent on how much work the female eggs have to do to get the sperm up and running/swimming.

