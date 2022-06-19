Study Finds It's Not Just The Severely Ill That Suffer From Long Covid

The data found by the Adapting to Pandemic Threats (ADAPT) Study showed nine in 10 long COVID sufferers had not been taken to hospital when they originally caught the virus.

Researchers said there was a "common misconception" that only people who had felt the full force of the virus developed long COVID. St Vincent's Hospital's Bruce Brew says it may take another year to see an improvement in long COVID patients.

"The impact of long COVID on some is significant," Professor Brew said.

"I had one patient, a businessman who had to sell his business because he could no longer focus on contracts and negotiations during meetings."

Brain fog and memory loss were found in long Covid patients, with no improvement even after a year, ADAPT found.

Steven Faux, who runs the long COVID clinic at St Vincent's, is seeing up to 10 new patients each week.

"What we're finding is it's actually affecting younger people, and they're finding it really difficult to be able to continue working," Prof Faux said.

"We're seeing people with slow thought processes and confusion which is very similar to a traumatic brain injury."

AAP with The Project