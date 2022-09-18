Study Finds Four Cups Of Tea A Day Could Lower Risk Of Diabetes

The study by researchers at the Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China, found that drinking four cups of tea a day could reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 17 percent over 10 years.

"Our results are exciting because they suggest that people can do something as simple as drinking four cups of tea a day to potentially lessen their risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” lead author Xiaying Li said, the Guardian reported.

Li added a person could increase their protection against type 2 diabetes by adding milk to their tea, based on results found in other studies that showed diary products can reduce the risk of diabetes.

“I think the milk would make the effect of tea on diabetes stronger. That is, tea would be more effective with milk in,” Li said.

Researchers compared the data of 1.1 million adults in eight countries across Asia, Europe and the Americas, collected from previous studies into tea drinking and diabetes.

The study found "significant linear association" between drinking tea and having a reduced risk of becoming diabetic.

People who drank between one to three cups of tea a day had a reduced risk of four percent compared to non-tea drinkers. However this increased significantly to 17 percent in people who drank four or more cups a day.

“It is possible that particular components in tea, such as polyphenols, may reduce blood glucose levels, but a sufficient amount of these bioactive compounds may be needed to be effective," Li said.

Li added the findings are observational and show that tea may contribute to a lower a risk of type 2 diabetes.