The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Study Finds Four Cups Of Tea A Day Could Lower Risk Of Diabetes

Study Finds Four Cups Of Tea A Day Could Lower Risk Of Diabetes

Researchers believe four cups of tea a day may help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The study by researchers at the Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China, found that drinking four cups of tea a day could reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 17 percent over 10 years.

"Our results are exciting because they suggest that people can do something as simple as drinking four cups of tea a day to potentially lessen their risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” lead author Xiaying Li said, the Guardian reported.

Li added a person could increase their protection against type 2 diabetes by adding milk to their tea, based on results found in other studies that showed diary products can reduce the risk of diabetes.

“I think the milk would make the effect of tea on diabetes stronger. That is, tea would be more effective with milk in,” Li said.

Researchers compared the data of 1.1 million adults in eight countries across Asia, Europe and the Americas, collected from previous studies into tea drinking and diabetes.

The study found "significant linear association" between drinking tea and having a reduced risk of becoming diabetic.

People who drank between one to three cups of tea a day had a reduced risk of four percent compared to non-tea drinkers. However this increased significantly to 17 percent in people who drank four or more cups a day.

“It is possible that particular components in tea, such as polyphenols, may reduce blood glucose levels, but a sufficient amount of these bioactive compounds may be needed to be effective," Li said.

Li added the findings are observational and show that tea may contribute to a lower a risk of type 2 diabetes.

Car Park Stoush Divides Internet Over Who Was In The Right
NEXT STORY

Car Park Stoush Divides Internet Over Who Was In The Right

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Car Park Stoush Divides Internet Over Who Was In The Right

    Car Park Stoush Divides Internet Over Who Was In The Right

    Emotions ran high as a stubborn elderly Sydney man stood guard over an empty parking space, preventing a waiting van from taking it.
    Why Backlash Against Hollywood's Nepotism Babies Has Exploded On TikTok

    Why Backlash Against Hollywood's Nepotism Babies Has Exploded On TikTok

    Nepotism Babies are copping some severe backlash online, but nepotism has been rampant in Hollywood since the 1800s, so why now?
    Australian Research Identifies The Healthy Foods That Are Also Good For The Planet

    Australian Research Identifies The Healthy Foods That Are Also Good For The Planet

    Queensland researchers believe they've finally identified those elusive wonder foods that are "not only good but good for you".
    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Tells Of 'Warm' Chat With King Charles

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Tells Of 'Warm' Chat With King Charles

    Anthony Albanese has described his one-on-one meeting with King Charles ahead of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth as a "great honour".
    Union Backflips On Plan To Switch Off Opal Machines In Transport Industrial Dispute

    Union Backflips On Plan To Switch Off Opal Machines In Transport Industrial Dispute

    The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) has backed down on plans the switch off Opal card readers machines in its ongoing industrial dispute with the NSW government.