Study Finds Feminists Tend To Have Better Sex Lives

A study has found that feminist women are more likely to have fulfilling sex lives than their non-feminist counterparts.

You’d think that dating and being a feminist would be tough. You would probably meet a lot of chauvinistic men on the dating scene. You might assume that feminists might not have the best sex lives. 

Well, according to a study by sociology researcher Professor Tina Fetner, this isn’t necessarily true.

According to a 2022 survey of over 2 thousand Canadian adults, they found that while both feminists and non-feminists reported high levels of satisfaction in bed, the feminists reported more recent sexual encounters, including kissing and cuddling. 

68 per cent of the feminists had a recent canoodle, compared to only 57 per cent of the non-feminists.

Plus, feminists also reported receiving more oral sex, with 38 per cent enjoying fun downtown, compared to 30 per cent of their non-feminist friends.

So, it turns out you can fight the patriarchy and still enjoy yourself between the sheets.

