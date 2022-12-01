Study Finds Drunk People Don't Know How Drunk They Are

Aussies enjoy a drink at the footy, Xmas, or even every day after work. It's safe to say drinking is a massive part of our culture.

Well, a new study out of Queensland has found that while Aussies might enjoy being drunk, we actually don't know how drunk we really are.

Researcher Dominique De Andrade, from both the University of Queensland and Deakin University, collected data from nightclubs across the Sunshine state.

So basically, she spoke to drunk people on a Saturday night (not the most fun research assignment), and after cleaning vomit from her lab coat and also speaking to 2,100 revellers, the results were interesting.

Turns out people who are a little bit piddled overestimate how hammered up they are, while people who are "three sheets to the wind" underestimate how rat-arsed they are, Dominique De Andrade told the ABC.

"We saw those that have low blood alcohol levels are more likely to overestimate, and those with high blood alcohol levels are more likely to underestimate," De Andrade said.

It makes sense that the loose-as-a-goose group would have no idea what their blood alcohol level is, but the little bit loaded group overestimate is interesting. De Andrade put this down to drinking education.

"That's likely because we've had decades of campaigns around drunk driving and what the levels of drinking should be," she said.

Overestimating is probably not a bad thing; just always assume you have too many drinks and catch a cab home before you find yourself at a Karaoke bar singing Ke$ha's 'Tik Tok' at 4am in the morning.