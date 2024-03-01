Study Finds Cannabis Use Increases Risk Of Heart Attack And Stroke

The study found that people who smoked cannabis daily had a 25 per cent higher chance of having a heart attack and a 42 per cent higher chance of having a stroke than non-cannabis users.

The research, which was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, analysed the survey data of 430,000 adults in the U.S. collected between 2016 to 2020.

Despite common use, little is known about the risks of cannabis use and, in particular, the cardiovascular disease risks," lead author Abra Jeffers, a data analyst at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said in a news release.

"The perceptions of the harmfulness of smoking cannabis are decreasing, and people have not considered cannabis use dangerous to their health. However, previous research suggested that cannabis could be associated with cardiovascular disease. In addition, smoking cannabis — the predominant method of use — may pose additional risks because particulate matter is inhaled.

"Our sample was large enough that we could investigate the association of cannabis use with cardiovascular outcomes among adults who had never used tobacco cigarettes or e-cigarettes.

"Cannabis smoke is not all that different from tobacco smoke, except for the psychoactive drug: THC vs. nicotine.

“Our study shows that smoking cannabis has significant cardiovascular risks, just like smoking tobacco.