Study Finds Bumblebees Love To Play, Showing They Could Have Feelings Just Like Humans

A study on bumblebees has found that the tiny creatures are even more complex and playful than first thought.

The U.K. research, published in the journal Animal Behavior, found bumblebees can have playtime, especially when they are young.

Researchers put the bumblebees in boxes with little wooden balls and found the bumblebees rolled them around in a playful way.

And the younger the bumblebee, the more time they spent playing.

The discovery was made during a different study. Researchers had originally been training the bees to push the balls in reward for a sugary treat.

But as the study continued, they found the bees were still pushing the balls around even without a treat.

"We saw this phenomenon, and we wondered: What's happening here? Why are the bees doing this?” bee researcher Samadi Galpayage told As It Happens.

“Are there specific bees that are doing this? Do they do this repeatedly?" 

In the new study, the bees were given unrestricted access to all the food they could want but still chose to play with the balls.

"So it's not so much about the object itself, but it seems to be the behaviour, the action of this rotation, that seems to be appealing to the bees,” Galpayage said.

"They may actually experience some kind of positive emotional states, even if rudimentary, like other larger fluffy, or not so fluffy, animals do," 

"This sort of finding has implications to our understanding of sentience and welfare of insects and will, hopefully, encourage us to respect and protect life on Earth ever more."  

