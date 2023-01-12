Study Finds Boiling Peanuts May Help Children Overcome Peanut Allergies

In clinical trials by Flinders University and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, up to 80 per cent of children with a peanut allergy became desensitised after the peanuts were boiled.

The study built on previous research which showed heat affected the protein structure and allergic properties of the nuts.

The children ate increasing amounts of boiled peanuts and roasted peanuts over a number of months,

If children showed no signs of an allergic reaction to the boiled nuts, increasing doses of roasted peanuts were then provided to increase their tolerance in the next stage of treatment.

They were asked to consume peanuts boiled for 12 hours over a 12-week period, nuts boiled for two hours for 20 weeks, and then roasted peanuts for 20 weeks.

Of the 70 peanut-allergic children, whose ages ranged from six to 18, 56 became desensitised to the target dose of peanuts.

And while 43 participants reported some adverse events, only three withdrew from the trial.

According to lead author Luke Grzeskowia, up to three per cent of children in western countries live with a peanut allergy, and this trial could help develop a treatment to reduce the risk of accidental peanut exposure.

"Our clinical trial shows promising early signs in demonstrating that boiling peanuts may provide a safe and effective method for treating peanut-allergic children," Professor Grzeskowiak said.

"With no currently approved treatment for peanut allergy in Australia there is a lot more research to be done.

"Unfortunately, oral immunotherapy doesn't work for everyone and we are in the process of improving our understanding of how these treatments work and what factors can influence how people respond to treatment."

AAP with The Project.