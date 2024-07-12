The Project

Study Finds Better Sleep On The Weekend Makes For A Less Exhausting Workweek

Research out of the University of Mannheim in Germany has found that high-quality sleep during the weekend was associated with lower levels of exhaustion during the workweek.

Published in the Journal of Organisational Behaviour, the study conducted a weekly diary study with 310 employed participants. 

For five weeks, the study participants completed surveys on Mondays and Fridays, reporting on their weekend sleep on Mondays and their work-week exhaustion on Fridays.

The participants would also report on their mental reattachment to work on Mondays, meaning the process of mentally reconnecting to work after time off over the weekend.

The study found that when participants had high-quality sleep on the weekends, it was followed by better reattachment to work on Monday. 

However, if the participants were catching up on sleep on the weekend, their reattachment on Monday was negatively impacted and associated with higher levels of workweek exhaustion. 

“High-quality sleep during the weekend can be beneficial, but catching up on sleep during the weekend can be detrimental to Monday reattachment,” the study authors concluded. “Monday reattachment can set the tone for the entire workweek, but the capability to reattach depends on weekend sleep as a core recovery process.”

