Study Finds Attractive Women Inspire Men To Behave More Honestly

Published in the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, the study found the opposite pattern was seen in female participants, who displayed greater dishonesty "in the presence of an attractive female face".

The study out of Tel Aviv recruited 110 male and 110 female participants and presented them with a questionnaire and an accompanying image of a woman falsely attributed as the scientist leading the study.

Researchers found that when the image was of a typically attractive woman, male participants behaved more honestly than when the image was of a less attractive woman.

Female participants, however, experienced "a beauty penalty toward attractive women", which researchers put down to "negative emotional priming of female jealousy and envy".

The study suggested that beauty inspired honesty "when perceived by men", but when perceived by women, "beauty provokes dishonesty."

Researchers concluded that the study "showed that one person's attractiveness can impact the moral behaviour exhibited by others," but the impact could vary depending on gender.