Study Dispels Commonly-Held Belief That Purebred Dogs Are More Prone To Disease

The study, published in the journal Frontiers In Veterinary Science, found that while certain dog breeds can be prone to specific diseases, purebred dogs and mixed-breed dogs are similar in the frequency of health condition diagnoses.

The study surveyed owners of more than 27,000 companion dogs. 25 breeds made up about 60 per cent of the purebred dog population, including labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, German shepherds, poodles, border collies, and many more.

Fifty-three medical conditions were the top reported within the 25 breeds.

The top ten most reported conditions were dental calculus, extracted teeth, giardia, osteoarthritis, allergies, ear infections, heart murmurs, fractured teeth, cataracts, and dog bites.

Dr Kate Creevy, chief veterinary officer of the Dog Aging Project, told Phys Org that “there are several well-known diseases that frequently occur in specific dog breeds.

“This has helped perpetuate the misconception that all purebred dogs, but this is not the case.” The study finds that the dog breed is only one of many aspects of pet health to consider, and it is typically not the reason why dog owners bring their pet to the vet.

"People should consider many factors when choosing a dog, including environment, lifestyle, social interactions and physical activity that will be available to the dog," Dr Creevy added.

"Planning for both preventive veterinary care and medical care as the dog ages is also prudent. Dog owners should also talk with their primary care veterinarians about the kinds of medical problems to which their new dog might be particularly prone based on breed, size, sex, etc."

"Dental disease, allergies and osteoarthritis are among the most common conditions for all dogs," Creevy said.

"Owners should work with their primary care veterinarians on a plan to manage dental health. Regular exercise and maintaining lean body weight may help delay, prevent or lessen the impact of osteoarthritis."