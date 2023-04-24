Study Confirms Which Generation Is Most Annoying At Work

A new report has revealed which generation employers find the most annoying to deal with and, yes, it's Gen Z. Now, to ensure this writer doesn't sound like yet another angry old man yelling about 'kids these days' it is worth noting some of the great contributions this generation has made so far.

Firstly, they're very socially conscious and tend to have solid ethical stances on social causes, which is why issues like climate change, and indigenous and LGBTQIA+ rights are on the political radar.

Secondly, they're pretty good at using technology, and, without them, most baby boomers would have no idea how to use an iPad or an Apple TV remote.

And, lastly, they have made the mullet fashionable again.

Now, with all of those nice compliments out of the way, let's get to the crux of things: they're really annoying. According to a recent survey of business owners conducted in the US by the firm ResumeBuilder, 49% of respondents said it was difficult to work with Gen Z "all or most of the time."

Presumably, the other 51% were concerned that their answers might get leaked to their employees. In addition, 79% of employers said that Gen Z was the most difficult generation to work with, taking the heat off millennials.

Now, if you think it's because of some clichéd reason about Gen Z being entitled, you would actually be 100% correct. "In our organization, the Gen Zs I have interacted with can be exhausting because they lack discipline, and they like to challenge you," one respondent said. "They think they're better than you, smarter than you, more capable than you, and they will tell you to your face."

Now, it's not uncommon for workers to actually be smarter than their bosses, but employees are meant to be smart enough to never actually tell them that. That's why it's so crucial not to have too many drinks at the office Christmas party, lest you tell your employer exactly what you think of them in an impromptu exit interview.

But, according to ResumeBuilder's chief career adviser, Stacie Haller, it might not be totally Gen Z's fault that they struggle in traditional office environments. "As a result of Covid-19 and remote education, it's possible that Gen Z-ers lack the foundation to be more successful than older generations in entry-level positions.

We know that with remote work and education, communication skills do not develop as well, and people tend to work more independently," she said.

So, perhaps employers need to show this next generation of the workforce a bit more empathy. After all, they've spent some of the formative years of their lives couped up at home and only ever interacting with other human beings over Zoom.

It's possible they just don't have the social and practical skills that other generations might have had. So, maybe it's time to cut Gen Z some slack and thank them for making mullets cool again.