Studies Reveal That 8,000 Steps A Day, Not 10,000, Is The New Magic Number

We’ve all been told that we need to reach at least 10,000 steps a day to be the pinnacle of health.

Ten thousand steps a day has been linked to a number of health benefits, including lowered risk of cancer, dementia, heart disease and weight loss. But that number has now been debunked.

New studies show that walking 8,000 steps a day, one or two days a week may be enough to reduce the risk of early death. So ‘Weekend Warrior’ exercise routines may not be so bad after all.

“We’ve long wondered what is the minimum physical activity we need for health. This study tries to answer that question,” Dr J. Sawalla Guseh said of the study. Dr Guseh is a sports cardiologist and director of the Cardiovascular Performance at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“This is putting an exclamation mark on something we already knew: that a little exercise goes a long way.”

The health benefits of walking 8,000 steps or more three or more days a week, and the mortality risk dropped even further.

So why have we all been trying to get 10,000 steps a day? Well, it has been revealed that this magical number did not originate from research or science. It is believed that it started as a marketing ploy to sell pedometers because it was a nice, round number that people could remember.

Japanese company Yamasa created a ‘Manpo-meter’ (which translates to ‘10,000 steps metre) before the 1964 Olympics. Who knew that this would influence the global fitness industry for decades?

A study was released that suggested anywhere between 6,000 and 8,000 steps a day is enough to ward off those aforementioned health issues.

Researchers in Australia and Denmark also found that 10,000 steps per day may not be necessary if you’re a fast walker.

“Step count is easily understood and widely used by the public to track activity levels thanks to the growing popularity of fitness trackers and apps, but rarely do people think about the pace of their steps,” Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis at the University of Sydney, senior author of the study said.

Co-author Dr Matthew Ahmadi, added, “the take-home message here is that for protective health benefits, people could not only ideally aim for 10,000 steps a day but also aim to walk faster.”

“The size and scope of these studies using wrist-worn trackers make it the most robust evidence to date suggesting that 10,000 steps a day are the sweet spot for health benefits and walking faster is associated with additional benefits.”

