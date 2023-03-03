The Project

Studies Reveal Short People Earn Less Than Tall People

If you’re short, chances are your work is short-changing you.

A recent study in the scientific journal PLOS has revealed that taller people get paid more than short people. 

 

Just when the short blokes out there thought that it was only the dating world where they were doing it tough, this study illustrates that it is the corporate world that has it in for them as well.

 

The study that focused on 3500 adults in China showed that every extra centimetre a person had, equated to an extra 1.3% of annual income. 

 

This figure seems almost insignificant, however, that 1.3% advantage over a 30 year career means that tall people will be more likely to retire with city views.

 

And it doesn’t end with the pay discrepancy. The data collected revealed that taller people are more likely to be successful in securing employment compared to short people. Probably time to invest in a portable seat booster for all those job interviews, shorties. 

 

To add salt to the wound, even if short people nab the position, the study discovered that they are less likely to be considered for promotions or bonuses compared to their taller colleagues. 

 

So if you want to excel financially, it may be time to invest in some subtle stilts for the workplace.

