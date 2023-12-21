The Project

Students Sue After Teacher Ends Gruelling Eight-Hour Exam 90 Seconds Early

A group of students in South Korea are suing the government after their gruelling college admissions exam was ended 90 seconds ahead of schedule.

At least 39 students are asking for 20 million won (over $22,000 AUD) each, the cost of a year’s study needed to retake the exam. 

The college admissions exam, known as Suneung, is infamous for its difficulty, taking eight hours and covering multiple subjects. 

The exam is incredibly high stakes, determining students' future university placements, jobs and potentially even romantic partners. 

The lawsuit alleged that the test bell rang early at a testing site in Seoul during the first subject of the exam, with some students immediately voicing protest.

Supervisors collected the papers, before realising the mistake and gave back the 90 seconds during the lunch break, during which students could only mark blank columns, not alter previous answers. 

Local news sources are reporting that some students were so upset, they gave up on the rest of the exam and returned home. 

