Student Volunteer Group Trapped In Vanuatu After Airline Goes Into Liquidation

The students were selflessly dedicating their time and efforts to volunteering with Rotary on a remote island when Air Vanuatu's liquidation abruptly disrupted their plans.

DFAT can only provide consular assistance, and Rotary's insurance doesn't cover insolvencies.

Hive Rotary Club president Kellie Kadaoui and her daughter Tess had travelled to the Island of Tanna to run health clinics for locals when they became stranded.

Kellie told The Project that transport from the island is limited, with "one ferry a week, or you rely on Air Vanuatu to fly in and out."

"We're about 200ks out of the capital, Port Vila, so it's either a 40-minute flight or a 12-hour ferry overnight," Tess said.

Now that the airline has collapsed, Kellie is looking at organising a private charter flight for the group of 18, at a cost of about $6,500 - $7,000.

Once back in Port Vila, they still face the added costs of accommodation, food and flights back to Australia.

"A lot of travel insurances don't cover insolvency," Kellie explained, adding that they had a "stellar" policy, but it still did not cover them for insolvency.