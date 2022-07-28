Struggling To Stay Warm This Winter? A Simple DIY Could Help Keep Power Bills Down

We all know of the power bill crisis going on at the moment, so it can get a bit difficult to turn on the heater and warm the house every time it gets chilly.

Richard Popenhagen, eco design adviser in New Zealand know exactly this and has given some handy tips to help trap that warmth in your house.

Windows are the “big problem child”, he says. While double-glazing would be best, he acknowledges it’s “such a challenge, cost-wise” and not everybody has wonderfully thick windows. But fear not, he has a few simple, cheaper options.

Curtains that are made from single-layered, thermal fabric that extend to the windowsill are “a perfect example of a curtain that will do practically nothing for you,” in terms of heat loss, he says.

Popenhagen explained that curtains that stop at the windowsill create a chimney effect and drop all the chilly air into the room at night.

“For curtains to be effective, they need to come down and sit hard on the floor,” he explained.

Popenhagen advises that the best curtains to use have a separate lining and are ideally made from fabric with a separate layer.

So, although double glazing your windows would be the best choice, not everyone has thousands to spend to do it.

Simply opting to change your curtains to a better quality, or at least double-lined, ensuring they drop to the floor, can be extremely effective.