Streaming Shows Are Influencing Your Decisions On Where Your Take Your Next Holiday

The Sydney Morning Herald called it 'The White Lotus' effect, but the phenomena isn’t confined to the HBO smash-hit series.

Although come to think of it, I don’t know if I wanted to go to the moon before or after I first watched 2001: A Space Odyssey.

It’s believed that this new wave of inspired travel was a result of the pandemic.

People had to put their travel plans on hold as they were confined to their homes and watched shows like Emily in Paris, The White Lotus and who knows, maybe even Clarkson’s Farm.

And now that restrictions are lifted and people can travel once again, they’re apparently doing so with the desire to be the protagonist of their own show on the sets of the most beautiful locations around the globe, writing their own stories and living their best lives.

The first season of the incredibly popular White Lotus was filmed at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and it’s seen the web traffic increase 425 per cent just for that one location. .

As Australians I think we need to be very wary of any network putting out a show set in Bali. If the number of tourists coming from Australia to Bali were to increase by 425 percent I think both countries would likely collapse.

Image: HBO