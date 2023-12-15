Streaming Platform Twitch Changes Rules To Allow ‘Artistic’ Nudity Content

The platform, which is popular with gamers, will now allow “artistic” depictions of nudity, including drawn, animated or sculptures of “fully exposed female-presenting breasts and/or genitals or buttocks regardless of gender”.

Creators must correctly label their content if it contains sexual themes, and fictionalised sexual acts or masturbation are still prohibited.

Creators will also not be able to be partially or fully nude while streaming.

Content that “deliberately highlight[s] breasts, buttocks or pelvic region” will now be allowed if labelled correctly.

“There is a thriving artist community on Twitch, and this policy was overly punitive and did not reflect the impact of the content,” the company said in a blog post, announcing the changes.

Creators who do not follow the Content Classification Label correctly, they will receive a warning and “the correct CCL will be applied by Twitch to the stream”. If the creator is a repeat offender they will have a label temporarily locked ot the stream, but no suspension will be issued.