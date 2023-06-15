Streaming Juggernaut Netflix To Open Restaurant In LA

The restaurant will open on June 30 at the Short Stories Hotel and will feature "a special tasting menu" put together by chefs that have appeared in many shows on the streaming website.

Custom cocktails will also be on offer, curated by mixologists who are featured on the show "Drink Masters".

So far, the menu and type of food the restaurant will serve are yet to be revealed.

Celebrity chefs such as Dominique Crenn, Jacques Torres and Australia's very own Curtis Stone are among those who'll be in charge of assembling the menu.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, "according to the restaurant's website, it will be open daily from 5 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. Reservations are being accepted."