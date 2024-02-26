Stranger’s Kind Note Leaves Mum Of Two At A Café Speechless

The woman explained that she was having breakfast with her husband and two children in a café on the Sunshine Coast, but she was worried that her children were too rowdy for the woman dining next to them, reading a book.

The mum of two approached the woman to apologise about her children but the stranger reassured her that it was okay.

“A beautiful (and full on) weekend away with Mr 3.5y & Mr 1.5y my husband and I sat with coffees at a beautiful café waiting for breakfast for us,”

“I immediately apologised to the lovely lady sitting near us as she had a book and I was afraid the boys wouldn’t be too peaceful.

“We were chatting for a little and then she left after her breakfast.”

The mum then went up to the cashier to pay for the bill but was informed that the stranger had “taken care of it” and handed her a note left by the stranger.

“It was such a pleasure sharing my brekkie space with you,” the note read.

“Please keep doing what you’re doing. You’ve got a beautiful family. Hopefully, you can splurge a little more at Sea Life today.

“Love Em.”

Overwhelmed by the stranger’s kindness, the mum “almost cried”, writing in the post that the “kind words were what [she] needed to hear.”

“If you are Em staying in Mooloolaba for work and went to a quirky local that’s your favourite, YOU ARE AN AMAZING SOUL,” the mum wrote, vowing to “pay it forward.”

Facebook users were also blown away by the kind gesture.

“Lovely lady. Your children would be being just that, children. Don’t apologise about them,” one person wrote.

“I am 82 this year and love the fact that mums and dads can occasionally take their children for breakfast, never happened in my day.

“Enjoy it and them and most of us older folk love children and like to see families doing this together.”

“I love this so much … have little tears coming out,” another added.

“What a beautiful person Em clearly is. This was so gorgeous to read.”