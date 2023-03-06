The Project

Strange Waxworks Of Prince William And Kate Leave People Horrified

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been honoured in Poland with waxwork figures, but the finished product may not be as flattering as intended.

A TikTok posted by @beckablackburn4 took viewers on a tour of the “worst wax museum in Poland', showing off the horrifying figures.

While many don’t look like their intended character, it’s the figures of the Prince and Princess of Wales that have really got people talking.

While the faces, and their terrifying smiles, are barely recognisable as the Royal couple, Kate’s hair isn’t even brunette on the figure, instead a strawberry blonde.

Though, to be fair, they have got Prince William’s receding hairline on point.

“Prince William scared me with his smile,” said one comment on TikTok.

“He looks as if he has an itch he can’t scratch,” said another.

@beckablackburn4 I couldnt tell if this was a real wax museum 💀 wait until the end #krakow #krakow23 #poland #fail #funny #viral #waxmuseum ♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music

The Krakow Wax Museum has become notorious for its terrible and often scary wax figures.

TripAdvisor is full of comments from people shocked by the figures, with one person even saying it’s so “bad you HAVE to visit”.

“Waxworks look nothing like the people,” they added.

“SpongeBob has only 1 hand, Harry Potter and co are just shop dummies with hats.”

Image: TikTok/@beckablackurn4

