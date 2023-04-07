Stormy Daniels Speaks On Donald Trump's Indictment In An Interview With Piers Morgan

Overnight, Stormy Daniels chatted with Piers Morgan about Donald Trump's midweek court appearance, revealing she does not want to see the former U.S. president jailed for his alleged crimes.

However, Daniels spoke of her eagerness to testify against the former president if required.

"It's daunting, but I look forward to it. I might be a whore, but I'm an honest whore," she told Morgan.

Trump is accused of paying his then-lawyer $130,000 USD in hush money to cover up an alleged tryst with Stormy. The money was later claimed as 'legal fees'.

