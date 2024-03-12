Stingray Spotted Swimming In Cairns Street After Heavy Rainfall And Flooding

Footage of the stingray was uploaded to TikTok by Backpacker Deals, who spotted the unlikely visitor swimming along the flooded street out the front of their Cairns store.

Commenters were quick to voice their concern for the sight-seeing stingray, one person saying “I hope someone saved it!” and another simply writing “help it? :(“.

Others were less concerned, one person calling the flooding a “Fisherman’s dream” and another commenting “Yum yum”.