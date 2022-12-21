Still Not Done With Your Christmas Shopping? Research Shows December 23 Is The Worst Day To Shop

There is expected to be 30 million transactions occurring in the days leading up to Christmas according to NAB credit and debit card data.

December 23 is going to be the worst day to head out to the shops, with Australians set to spend $4.8 billion in 24 hours.

NAB has predicted that the figure is going to be up by 15 per cent from the same day in 2021 when $4.2 billion was spent.

The majority of traffic will be seen in the lunch time window between 12pm and 1pm where $400 million is expected to be spent.

NAB executive Kylie Young spoke to news.com.au, “With Christmas this year falling on a Sunday, plenty of us will be leaving our shopping until Friday and embracing the last-minute rush, especially at lunchtime.”

“It can be easy to get swept up in the excitement and overspend, or buy more than you need, which is why it’s important to set a budget and have a plan, both of what to buy and how you’ll pay.”