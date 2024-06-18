Stevie Nicks Confirms There Is ‘No Chance’ Of Fleetwood Mac Will Reform

Speaking to Mojo, Nicks said without McVie there is “no chance” the band would work.

“Without Christine, no can do,” she said.

“There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way.

“Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

McVie joined the band in 1970, and penned and sang some of their biggest hits in ‘Everywhere’, ‘Songbird’, ‘You Make Loving Fun’ and ‘Little Lies’. She died in November 2022.

Nicks reflected on McVie’s final days, calling them “stunningly strange” as “there wasn’t any lead up” to her death.

“We got a call, and I was going to rent a plane and go see her, but her family said, ‘Don’t come because she may not be here tomorrow.’ And the next day, she passed away,” Nick said.