Steven Miles Set To Become Next Queensland Premier

Steven Miles is set to become the next Queensland Premier after rival Shannon Fentiman pulled out of the leadership race.

A day after being nominated for the top job, Fentiman announced she would be standing down and throwing her support behind Miles.

At first, it appeared there would be a messy leadership battle to decide who would replace outgoing Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk following her shock resignation on Sunday.

Deputy Premier Miles was quick to declare his nomination for the top job after Palaszczuk personally endorsed him.

Health Minister Fentiman then put herself in the running on Monday afternoon, saying she wouldn't be stepping up if she didn't have "significant support".

They appeared to be on a collision course for a caucus meeting on Friday to endorse the new parliamentary leader ahead of Queenslands' state election in October 2024.

However, this morning, Fentiman withdrew her bid, saying it was clear Miles had the numbers to become the next premier.

Current Treasurer Cameron Dick is reportedly set to become the new Deputy Premier.

"It is clear that a majority of Labor members of parliament will support Steven Miles to be the next leader of the Labor Party, and therefore the next premier of Queensland," Fentiman posted on Facebook.

"As a result I will not be standing as a candidate for the Labor leadership when caucus meets on Friday.

"I want to congratulate Steven and offer my support in the work ahead."

Miles was considered the front runner after gaining the support of the biggest group in Labor's dominant left faction, the United Workers Union.

With AAP.

