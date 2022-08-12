Steve From Mackay / Whitsunday Has Been Called Out In The Local Paper

You gotta give it to boomers, when they break up, they do it well!

Before you get all antsy about us assuming a boomer did this, no one under the age of 45 read the new paper, it’s written in the largest font possible and it’s in all caps.

Now back to the story.

Appearing in the Mackay & Whitsunday Life Independent paper, a woman only known as Jenny has taken out a full-page advert, advertising what a filthy cheater her former partner Steve is.

No doubt a page 4 advert wouldn’t come cheap, but, there a little win in it for both Jenny and Steve, with the Mackay & Whitsunday Life Independent making an announcement:

So, big win for Jenny, the advert got some amazing traction! For the boomers reading, this is what is known as ‘viral’.

For Steve, atleast that money is still in your pocket.

And for the Red Dog Brewery on page 5, we hope you get some additional traction from Jenny’s advert!

Photo: Twitter @livgracecurran