The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Steve From Mackay / Whitsunday Has Been Called Out In The Local Paper

Steve From Mackay / Whitsunday Has Been Called Out In The Local Paper

Jenny has gone hard on the revenge!

You gotta give it to boomers, when they break up, they do it well!  

Before you get all antsy about us assuming a boomer did this, no one under the age of 45 read the new paper, it’s written in the largest font possible and it’s in all caps.  

Now back to the story.  

Appearing in the Mackay & Whitsunday Life Independent paper, a woman only known as Jenny has taken out a full-page advert, advertising what a filthy cheater her former partner Steve is.  

No doubt a page 4 advert wouldn’t come cheap, but, there a little win in it for both Jenny and Steve, with the Mackay & Whitsunday Life Independent making an announcement:  

So, big win for Jenny, the advert got some amazing traction! For the boomers reading, this is what is known as ‘viral’. 

For Steve, atleast that money is still in your pocket.  

And for the Red Dog Brewery on page 5, we hope you get some additional traction from Jenny’s advert!  

Photo: Twitter @livgracecurran 

 

Charles praises young's COVID resilience
NEXT STORY

Charles praises young's COVID resilience

Advertisement

Related Articles

Charles praises young's COVID resilience

Charles praises young's COVID resilience

The Prince of Wales has praised the "resilience" of young people during the coronavirus pandemic in a message about mental health.
New Yorkers Completely Unfazed as Man Walks Naked Through Rush-hour Subway Station

New Yorkers Completely Unfazed as Man Walks Naked Through Rush-hour Subway Station

It seems nothing can get New Yorkers to bat an eyelid these days.
Woman Scams Mum Out Of $82-Million Painting

Woman Scams Mum Out Of $82-Million Painting

Brazilian woman is arrested for scamming her mum out of millions of dollars worth of paintings and jewellery
Entire Staff Of A New York Starbucks Store Walkout After A Co-Worker Was Fired

Entire Staff Of A New York Starbucks Store Walkout After A Co-Worker Was Fired

The video on TikTok showing the walkout has amassed over venti million views, as workers at the store claim the employee, who had been there for more than 13 years, was unfairly dismissed.
Melbourne Dog Shelters Struggle With Significant Adoption Slump As More And More Dogs Are Surrendered

Melbourne Dog Shelters Struggle With Significant Adoption Slump As More And More Dogs Are Surrendered

Multiple Melbourne dog shelters are facing a significant adoption slump, with two homes stating they are experiencing more overcrowding than they've seen in a decade.