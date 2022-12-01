Step Aside Football, Qatar Is Currently Hosting The Camel Beauty World Cup

Camel from across the Gulf have made their way to Qatar, not for the football, but instead for a beauty pageant dubbed the "camel beauty World Cup".

While most of the world's eyes are glued to the FIFA World Cup, camels are competing at the Qatar Camel Mzayen Club's beauty festival in Ash-Shahaniyah.

"The idea is similar to the soccer World Cup; we did a camel beauty World Cup. We have participants from the Gulf Cooperation Council, we have big names, and today is the fifth day of the tournament," Hamad Jaber Al-Athba, president of the Qatar Camel Mzayen club said.

The competition between camels is fierce, with different categories according to age and type.

"Black camels are judged according to the size of the body and the head and the location of the ears," Mr Al Athba said.

"But with the Maghateer-type camel, we look for proportionality and the ears should be dropping down, not stand straight, in addition to the way the mouth is curved."

Some owners, however, have been known to use fillers, Botox or silicon on the camels to increase the animal's chance of winning.

In order to detect foul play by camel owners, a medical committee examines the animals before allowing them to take part in the competition.

Who would have thought such cheating would occur at the camel World Cup?

At the end of the competition, the main event-winning owner receives 200,000 Qatari Riyals (AU $80,000).

This year's champion, Saudi Arabian Mohanna Ibrahim al-Anazi, was overjoyed to have taken out the competition with his prized Maghateer-type camel.

"I can't describe my feelings because this female has an audience like the audience of the World Cup, like Real Madrid or Manchester (United)," he said. "And now, they are all celebrating."