States Look To Impose 'Big Car Tax' With Increased Parking Fees

However, as SUVs and pickup trucks fill our roads, new tax plans are being implemented to officially burst the big car boom.

In NSW, calls are growing for owners of oversized SUVs and pickup trucks to pay more for their parking on city streets.

Plans are also underway in Victoria.

On Tuesday, Yarra City Council in Melbourne will debate an Australian-first big car clampdown, including a possible parking fee hike for larger vehicles.

The move was inspired by the French, who voted last month to triple parking fees for large SUVs in Paris.

Fuelled by generous tax breaks, sales of SUVs and light commercial vehicles, which includes utes, have surged, from just 46 per cent a decade ago to more than 78 per cent last year.

These titanic trucks are so popular that last year, regulators proposed lengthening the standard parking size by 20 centimetres.

So, should vehicles that take up more of the road be forced to pay for the privilege?

James Ward, director of content at Drive, told The Project it’s hard to know how this proposal would work in practice.

“The proposals got a few great levels of intent but they haven't actually detailed how it's going to go about,” Ward said.

Ward said it’s possible the council could use number plate recognition technology.

“If you put in your plate and it corresponds to being a heavy or a high polluting vehicle, maybe then your parking metre fees go up,” Ward said.