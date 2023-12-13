The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

States Finally Announce Ban On Deadly Engineered Stone

States Finally Announce Ban On Deadly Engineered Stone

To the relief of thousands of silicosis sufferers and their families across the country, Australia has made a world-first decision today: banning engineered stone.

For almost a decade, the horror stories have been rolling in.

Silicosis - the incurable lung condition caused by breathing in ultra-fine silica dust churned up when cutting man-made stone - has claimed lives and delivered countless death sentences.

Year after year, campaigners pleaded for a ban on the faux stone bench tops, with predictions up to 100,000 Aussies would develop the condition after being exposed at work.

Year after year, they were ignored.

Successive state and federal governments have delayed action on what’s been dubbed the ‘new asbestos’, as unions and retailers took matters into their own hands.

But finally, the breakthrough silicosis sufferers and their supporters have been waiting for.

Federal, state and territory ministers announced a ban on new engineered stone from July 1, 2024.

And while the move comes too late for hundreds of tradies confronting their fate, there’s hope they’ve won the fight to spare their mates the same fate. 

Kyle Goodwin is a former stonemason who was first diagnosed with silicosis in 2018, and The Project has been speaking with him over the last few years.

Kyle said although this was a positive step for worker safety, the announcement was bittersweet.

“Today is a fantastic day for the safety of young workers in this country,” Kyle said. 

“It’s bittersweet in the sense that it’s taken some of us to be diagnosed and some of us to die, but it’s a great day for the safety of young workers.”

Rock Legend Jimmy Barnes Undergoes Urgent Open-Heart Surgery After Battling Pneumonia
NEXT STORY

Rock Legend Jimmy Barnes Undergoes Urgent Open-Heart Surgery After Battling Pneumonia

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rock Legend Jimmy Barnes Undergoes Urgent Open-Heart Surgery After Battling Pneumonia

Rock Legend Jimmy Barnes Undergoes Urgent Open-Heart Surgery After Battling Pneumonia

Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes has undergone open heart surgery at Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital.
American Expat Shocked By Australian Sleep Schedule

American Expat Shocked By Australian Sleep Schedule

An American visitor to Australia has detailed her shock at our bedtime routine, revealing she's struggling to get enough slumber down under.
Doritos Is Getting Into The Liquor Game With New Nacho Cheese Spirit

Doritos Is Getting Into The Liquor Game With New Nacho Cheese Spirit

Doritos have unveiled their limited-release alcohol, a nacho cheese spirit made in collaboration with drink company Empirical.
Canadian Man Wins Aussie Fans With Adorable Tim Tam Slam Explanation

Canadian Man Wins Aussie Fans With Adorable Tim Tam Slam Explanation

Tim Tams are the quintessential Aussie snack, but one Canadian Tiktoker has gone viral for showing the rest of the internet how to do a Tim Tam Slam.
Millennials and Gen Z Are Suffering From ‘Menu Anxiety’

Millennials and Gen Z Are Suffering From ‘Menu Anxiety’

A recent study has shown that over a third of Gen Z and Millennials have ‘menu anxiety’, where they are too anxious to order their food and need to get a friend to order for them.