States Finally Announce Ban On Deadly Engineered Stone

For almost a decade, the horror stories have been rolling in.

Silicosis - the incurable lung condition caused by breathing in ultra-fine silica dust churned up when cutting man-made stone - has claimed lives and delivered countless death sentences.

Year after year, campaigners pleaded for a ban on the faux stone bench tops, with predictions up to 100,000 Aussies would develop the condition after being exposed at work.

Year after year, they were ignored.

Successive state and federal governments have delayed action on what’s been dubbed the ‘new asbestos’, as unions and retailers took matters into their own hands.

But finally, the breakthrough silicosis sufferers and their supporters have been waiting for.

Federal, state and territory ministers announced a ban on new engineered stone from July 1, 2024.

And while the move comes too late for hundreds of tradies confronting their fate, there’s hope they’ve won the fight to spare their mates the same fate.

Kyle Goodwin is a former stonemason who was first diagnosed with silicosis in 2018, and The Project has been speaking with him over the last few years.

Kyle said although this was a positive step for worker safety, the announcement was bittersweet.

“Today is a fantastic day for the safety of young workers in this country,” Kyle said.

“It’s bittersweet in the sense that it’s taken some of us to be diagnosed and some of us to die, but it’s a great day for the safety of young workers.”