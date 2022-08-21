The Project

Statements On Our Story Regarding Koala Habitats

Statement from the Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders

“There is a very clear rule-set in place to ensure the sustainable harvesting of timber in NSW.

“Forestry Corporation manages two million hectares of Government-owned land on behalf of the Crown – about half of that estate is permanently managed for conservation; just one per-cent of the estate is sustainably harvested each year.

“State forests provide multiple-uses to the people of NSW. This includes recreation and tourism such as 4WD and horse riding, timber production, grazing and fire management.

“Since becoming the Minister responsible for this area late last year, I have made it clear to Forestry Corporation that the organisation must comply with the strict environmental regulations that apply to its operation.”

Anshul Chaudhary, CEO of Forestry Corporation

The 9 June 2022 NSW Land and Environment Court judgement relates to a 2018 operation in Wild Cattle Creek State Forest. Forestry Corporation acknowledges mapping and marking errors resulted in a small number of trees being removed from areas that should have been set aside. During the same operation, a further 14 hectares for koala habitat was protected above what was required under the regulations, equivalent to around 6,000 additional trees.

We take our compliance responsibility very seriously and since 2020 we have invested in improving the technology we use, employed more people on the ground to monitor compliance, delivered additional training to staff and contractors, and reviewed our systems and processes to detect and prevent mistakes before they occur.

Spokesperson for NSW Environment Protection Authority 

The prosecution sends a clear message to the forestry industry and operators.

All forestry operators have a responsibility to protect the environment and comply with the law when carrying out tree harvesting activities.

Breaches of the forestry laws will be investigated and those responsible will be held to account, as shown by recent court decisions convicting those responsible.

Alleged breaches of forestry laws require comprehensive investigations and if prosecuted are then subject to the court process.

