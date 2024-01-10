The Project

Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations

Statement from Coles spokesperson:

“We highly value our relationships with Australian farmers from around the country which allow us to bring customers quality produce every day. Many of our relationships are multi-generational and in some cases extend well over 50 years of supplying Coles.

The price of fresh fruit and vegetables is determined by market pricing which varies throughout the year due to seasonal weather conditions, as well as supply and demand. We work closely with our growers to ensure a fair market comparable price is provided to them.

We are always looking for ways to provide great value to customers, which is often through produce that is in seasonal abundance. This also supports our growers who may have ample supply.”

Statement from Woolworths spokesperson:

For the majority of the fruit and vegetables we buy, we work collaboratively with our suppliers to forward-plan and ensure we will have the right volume to meet our customers’ needs.

The supermarket price of fruit and veg is determined by what we pay our farmers for each variety. We pay farmers the market price for their produce, which can vary throughout the year due to weather, seasonality, supply and demand.

We're always working to strike the right balance to ensure our customers have access to high-quality and affordable fresh produce, while also ensuring our suppliers receive a fair market price.

