Statements From The Alliance Of Journalists' Freedom And The MEAA

Open Letter from the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance

Statement from the Alliance Of Journalists' Freedom

The Alliance for Journalists’ Freedom is deeply concerned about the ongoing detention of the Chinese Australian journalist Cheng Lei.

Lei was working as a business news presenter for the Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, when she was detained in August 2020. The following February, she was formally charged with ‘supplying state secrets abroad’ and tried in secret in June. The Australian ambassador was denied the opportunity to observe the trial, and no further details of the charges or evidence have been made public.

The AJF spokesman, Peter Greste says, “the secrecy surrounding the trial of a highly respected journalist, and the lack of transparency about the case against her, run counter to China’s claims of respecting both press freedom and due process. We are also deeply concerned about the conditions she is being held in, including denied the opportunity to speak to her young children, and denied visits from Australian consular officials.

“We call on the Chinese authorities to either be transparent about why Lei remains in prison or release her immediately.

“The new Australian government should make Lei’s case a priority in discussions with its Chinese counterparts. At a time when the two governments are looking to improve relations, Lei’s release would be an easy, relatively cost-free way of send a clear message that Beijing is genuinely interested in a reset.”

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

