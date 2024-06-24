Statements From Supermarkets Regarding New Code

Statement From Coles:

“Coles is proud to be a founding signatory to the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct. We are committed to its goals, knowing that strong, collaborative relationships with our suppliers are fundamental to our success and essential for serving our customers.

“Coles has worked collaboratively with Dr Emerson in his review to strengthen the Code. We will consider the final recommendations and the Government’s response in detail, and we remain committed to supporting a healthy and sustainable grocery sector.”

Statement From Woolworths:

As a founding signatory to the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct, we were pleased to contribute our views to the review.

We note the Federal Government’s response today to the final report’s recommendations, which we are considering in detail.

Woolworths Group reiterates its support for the code becoming mandatory and we firmly believe healthy retailer and supplier relationships are key to the continued success of our sector, as well as serving the needs of millions of customers.

We welcome the decision to retain fast and cost-effective avenues for dispute resolution, for the benefit of suppliers, especially smaller ones.

A key topic of this review is the supply of fresh fruit and vegetables and we note the specific recommendations for this sector in the final report.

While there is broad support for greater price transparency in the sector, there isn’t yet consensus on how to deliver it.

As a further step, we are willing to support an industry and government-led price transparency initiative to assist on-farm decisions

Statement From ALDI:

“We set high standards when it comes to collaborating with our supply partners, and we have a reputation of being a fair and respectful partner to them. We have been a voluntary signatory to the Australian Food and Grocery Code of Conduct since 2015 and we support the Code becoming mandatory, as these changes reflect our ongoing commitment to our supply partners. We have worked in consultation with Dr Emerson and are reviewing the final recommendations for the food and grocery sector in the Final Report in detail. We will continue to participate in any consultation process as legislation development commences to create the new Code.”