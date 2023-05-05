Statements from Suncorp Bank and NAB on bank scams.

Statement from Suncorp Bank Executive General Manager, Everyday Banking, Nick Fernando

Suncorp Bank’s Fraud and Investigation team takes many steps to prevent scams, including monitoring accounts for suspicious activity, alerting customers to common scam types, and educating customers on the warning signs to look out for. We are working very constructively with the Australian government, law enforcement agencies, telcos and industry bodies to tackle scams across the industry.

Suncorp Bank has issued multiple specific warnings about impersonation scams including on our website, banking app and in our internet banking platform to keep our customers informed, with our records showing that over 99 per cent of customers have seen this messaging.

The impacts of scams are devastating, taking a significant financial and emotional toll on victims. As scammers’ tactics become increasingly sophisticated, our best defence is ongoing education and awareness. We all need to be vigilant against this issue in our community. Unfortunately, customers of all banks are being impacted by scams.

Scam activity is deliberately designed to mislead, and cause panic and confusion with the result that a customer willingly sends their own money to a scammer’s account. The scammer often immediately transfers the money from that bank account to a crypto platform where it becomes very difficult to trace and recover. If a customer receives a call, message or email that doesn’t feel right, they should stop and check with their bank. Suncorp Bank will never ask for your personal details or for you to transfer money and you should never feel pressured to take action.

If a Suncorp Bank customer is the victim of a scam, we offer a range of support services, including access to our Customer Advocate and our Customer Vulnerability Hub. We also partner with IDCARE to connect impacted customers with support.

Statement from NAB Executive, Group Investigations and Fraud, Chris Sheehan

Scammers are robbing Australians blind of their hard-earned money every day and in record numbers.

It is financially and emotionally devastating for victims and we need a Team Australia approach to overcome this growing problem.

We know we can do more and this is why we have more than 60 initiatives either underway or complete across the bank to directly address the impact of scams and we’ve hired an extra 50 people in our team to help our customers to bank safely.

The best defence against scammers is to see through scams. Stop, pause and think in that split-second moment before you click a suspicious link or transfer money.

Never feel under pressure to provide personal details to anyone and make sure you check the details of any suspicious text message or email before providing account information. If you’re in any doubt, delete the message and contact your bank.

If you think you’ve been scammed, contact your bank immediately – we’re here to help.