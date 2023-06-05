Statements From Qantas And Virgin Australia

QANTAS STATEMENT:

Australia is one of the most open and competitive aviation markets in the world and for the first time ever we now have four jet airlines competing in the domestic market.

Since COVID decimated the sector Qantas has been rapidly rebuilding its network and operations. We’ve been the most punctual major airline for the past nine months in a row, and our mishandled bags and call wait times are now both well below pre-COVID levels.

As the ACCC’s own report states, domestic airfares have reduced significantly in 2023. Supply chain bottlenecks continue to ease which means we’ve been able to put more aircraft back into regular service. Along with the drop in fuel prices, these factors are helping to put downward pressure on fares.

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA STATEMENT

At Virgin Australia, our focus is on providing great value and choice to travellers across our domestic and short-haul international network.

We have been operating at up to 100 per cent of pre-COVID domestic capacity for several months now, and we have significantly expanded our international network over the last 12 months.

We consistently offer great value fares, particularly when booked well in advance or during our frequent Happy Hour sales.

In addition to providing great value and choice, we are also working hard to deliver a reliable and stable operation.

We have also made it easier for Velocity members to earn and redeem Points and access rewards faster, with a number of significant Velocity Frequent Flyer initiatives announced today. We have released 1 million extra Virgin Australia redemption seats across our network and launched a first-ever initiative giving members the opportunity to redeem flights, household items and more for just 1 Velocity Point*.