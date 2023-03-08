Statements From New South Wales Police And Queensland Police

Statement from New South Wales Police:

NSW Police Force supports victims of all sexual assaults – whether recent or historical – to come forward and report.

We will investigate as far as the victim supports us to investigate and if there is sufficient evidence to proceed to charge, and the victim is willing to give evidence in court, then we will proceed.

In March 2004, NSW Police received a report regarding a historical sexual assault that reportedly occurred at Coolangatta, in Queensland, in the 1990s.

A statement was obtained, and the file was transferred to the relevant jurisdiction in Queensland.

In December 2021, officers from South Sydney Police Area Command received information and conducted a review of the matter.

In 2022, a legal representative of the person involved was contacted on two separate occasions and offered the opportunity to formalise further allegations of sexual assault, which were unanswered.

In October 2022, an additional report was made to NSW Police regarding historical sexual assaults that occurred in NSW and the matter was referred to the State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad; an investigation has commenced into that report. At the request of the victim, police contact has been only through her solicitor, and, to date, the victim has not been available to provide a statement to progress the investigation.

NSW Police understand that reporting sexual assault can be distressing and traumatic for victims – and it is always the choice of an individual whether to proceed with an investigation or not.

The engagement of health and support services is as equally important as a successful prosecution, and police can assist with referrals to counselling and support services for victims of sexual violence.

We understand that approaching a police station can be an intimidating and upsetting experience. When someone reports a sexual assault, they will be dealt with by police officers who will be respectful, non-judgemental, supportive and understanding.

Numerous recent campaigns relating to reporting sexual violence, as well as the publicity surrounding the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, are believed to have helped increase awareness and instil confidence in victims to come forward.

Despite this progress, sexual violence remains one of the most under-reported crimes in NSW. The NSW Police Force will continue to educate and engage with the community to encourage reporting and promote awareness of the issues associated with sexual violence, such as consent.

We believe in breaking the culture of silence and victim blaming to remove the shame, fear, or embarrassment often experienced by victims to further encourage reports to police and ultimately shift community attitudes and beliefs that justify, conceal, excuse or minimise sexual violence.

We also remain focused on victim protection and preventing sexual violence through targeting and prosecuting offenders.

There is no excuse for sexual violence. Everyone is responsible for preventing sexual violence through courageous conversation, believing victims and survivors and working together for a safer community now and for future generations.

Our priority will always be ensuring the safety and wellbeing of victims, and encouraging the reporting of sexual crimes, so we can effectively disrupt, prevent and ultimately end sexual violence in NSW.

Statement from Queensland Police:

Historical rape investigation, Coolangatta

In 2004, New South Wales (NSW) Police received a formal complaint regarding the historical rape of a woman at Coolangatta in 1993.

New South Wales Police then referred the complaint to the Queensland Police Service (QPS) for investigation in May 2004.

Detectives from the Gold Coast District Child Abuse Investigation Unit (now called the Child Protection and Investigation Unit) commenced investigations into the matter.

In 2018, the woman contacted Policelink to obtain an update on the investigation. The woman was incorrectly advised that her file, including her statement, had been destroyed in 2015.

The woman’s file and statement have not been destroyed and the QPS continues to retain a copy. The QPS apologises unreservedly for any emotional distress this misinformation may have caused.

Detectives are currently conducting further inquiries in relation to this matter and police investigations continue.

The QPS is committed to preventing and investigating sexual violence, to put victims first and hold perpetrators accountable.