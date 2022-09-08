Statements From New South NSW Department of Education

The Department understands this has been an incredibly traumatic experience for the victim and their family. We acknowledge the criminal matters have been finalised and justice has been carried out. We will continue to provide support to any students and staff who have been impacted by this matter, and extend our sympathy and support to all victims of sexual assault.

The school reported the sexual assault to NSW Police on the same day it was made aware of it. As is appropriate with criminal allegations, NSW Police investigated the sexual assault, which occurred at a private residence, outside of school hours.

In any instances like this we work closely with police and relevant authorities but note we have no power to compel students to engage with police.

A separate internal investigation into complaints of employee misconduct was completed by the Department’s Professional and Ethical Standards (PES) Directorate. Legally, the Department cannot release the outcomes of PES investigations. That information is protected from public release under the Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998.

If the family decides to proceed with legal action against the NSW Department of Education, we will provide any relevant documents required to be produced as part of that claim. As the family have indicated this course of action, we are unable to provide further comment.

NSW public schools are some of the safest places in our community.

The Department is currently reviewing our procedures for supporting student victims of crime, which includes looking at what is international best practice.

Schools and staff undertake mandatory training on their reporting obligations. All allegations of sexual assault and harassment must be reported to Police.

In any instances like this we work closely with police and relevant authorities but note we have no power to compel students to engage with police.