Statements From Major Supermarkets About The Proposed Mandatory Code

Statement from Woolworths:

"Probably two main things for us, one, we support a mandatory code, and secondly we also believe it should be broadened out to take in larger retailers who offer products that also can be found in the supermarket. Have a look at page 4 of our submission which refers to the interaction with the large FMCG suppliers, we haven't spoken really about this before in this level of detail.

“Here's the point in our release about this and that there is a high level of concentration in FMCG.

“We believe the protections of the Code are best directed at supporting smaller suppliers. Large Australian and foreign-owned global Consumer Goods Companies supply over 70% of our packaged products by sales and more than 60% of sales across all products. Our largest suppliers are sophisticated global companies, many times larger than Woolworths, and many of which supply “must stock” brands and products."

Statement from ALDI:

“We set high standards when it comes to collaborating with our supply partners, and we have a reputation of being a fair and respectful partner to them. We have been a voluntary signatory to the Australian Food and Grocery Code of Conduct since 2015 and we support the Code becoming mandatory, as these changes reflect our ongoing commitment to our supply partners. We are reviewing Dr Emerson’s recommendations for the food and grocery sector in the Interim Report in detail.”

Statement from Coles:

"Coles is proud to be a founding signatory to the Food and Grocery Code. We remain committed to the objectives of the code in delivering value to our customers while maintaining strong, collaborative relationships with our valued suppliers. We support a mandatory code and would welcome the extension to other large companies that supply grocery products. We will continue to work constructively as part of this review process."