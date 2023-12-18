Statements From Federal, State And Territory Governments Regarding Road Safety Data

Western Australian Government: Statement From WA Road Safety Minister David Michael

“We hide nothing – we provide all the information that we are asked to provide.

“In fact, a recent Senate estimates hearing on this issue made it clear we are one of the leaders in the provision of timely data.”

Australian Federal Government:

Statement From Assistant Minister For Infrastructure And Transport Carol Brown

The Australian Government is whole-heartedly committed to achieving Vision Zero, that is zero deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 2050.

Road Safety Data Collection:

Through the National Road Safety Action Plan, the Australian Government is making historic changes to the reporting and collection of road safety data across the country.

In early 2024, the Government will deliver Australia’s first-ever Data Sharing Agreement, signed by all states and territories. This Data Sharing Agreement will provide clear guidelines as to what data states and territories must provide the Australian Government with.

This Data Sharing Agreement is separate to the National Partnership Agreement, both of which are done so in good faith by all jurisdictions and Ministers.

At the same time as finalising the Data Sharing Agreement, the Australian Government is working to progress the National Road Safety Data Collection and Reporting Framework. This Framework will be the first time ever that all states and territories have a harmonised approach to the collection and reporting of road safety data. Meaning the Australian Government, and people, will have a clear picture of the road safety trends across the country.

At this moment, road safety data, which is publicly available through the National Road Safety Data Hub, comes from a wide range of sources; including: crash, enforcement, infrastructure, vehicle and health-related databases. This data catalogue is an entry point to Australian road safety data, and supports both the National Road Safety Strategy 2021-30 and the National Road Safety Action Plan 2023-25.

The Australian Government and state and territory governments have worked together to establish the catalogue and will continue to further develop and enhance the collection, this will be aided by the forthcoming Data Sharing Agreement.

Road Safety Conference/Campaign

During the meeting of Infrastructure and Transport Ministers in Hobart, it was agreed by all states, territories and the Australian Government that Road Safety Ministers would engage with Police Ministers as a part of a National Road Safety Conference as soon as practicable in 2024.

Further, Ministers agreed to scope a national road safety education campaign to be considered by Road Safety Ministers in early 2024.

South Australian Government:

Statement From Minister for Police, Emergency Services and Correctional Services Joe Szakacs

"I am committed to working with the governments of Australia to progress change that reduces our road toll.

Our Government wants to ensure as much information as possible is shared where it can help reduce road trauma.

South Australia Police (SAPOL) shares frequent public updates with information on serious injuries and fatalities on our road. This information includes regional location, time of day, traveller type, age, and whether or not the driver was a P-plater.

I'm grateful to be working collectively with all states and territories as well as the Commonwealth on the Data Sharing Agreement, which will align our efforts nationally."

ACT Government:

Statement From ACT Government Spokesperson

“The ACT Government is committed to releasing more road safety data in collaboration with the Federal Government and other Australian states and territories, to ensure the data is consistent and cohesive. Work is required to establish harmonised data definitions to achieve this goal.

Last week, the ACT Government released our new Road Safety Action Plan 2024-2025, which included an action (S.2) to “Improve crash data capturing and reporting to align with the National data collection and reporting requirements and support the Australian Government’s development of a National Data Collection and Reporting Framework.”

Northern Territory Government:

The Northern Territory’s road toll can be found here.

Queensland Government:

Statement from Department of Transport and Main Roads Spokesperson

"TMR is working closely with the Federal Government to develop a National Road Safety Data Collection and Reporting Framework, as outlined in the current Federal Government’s response to the Report of the Joint Select Committee on Road Safety.

TMR already supplies a broad range of road safety data to the Federal Government, including road conditions, crash data, rest area locations and traffic volumes. The Federal Government publishes this data on its website.

Queensland road crash data is readily available on the TMR website or via a specific data request to the department."