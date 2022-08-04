The Project

Statements From ExxonMobil and the Australia Petroleum Production & Exploration Association

STATEMENT FROM EXXONMOBIL

  • ExxonMobil Australia remains one of the largest tax payers in Australia’s history and the biggest contributor of Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT).
  • Since PRRT was introduced in 1990, ExxonMobil Australia has paid more than $14 billion, with $423 million paid in 2021.

STATEMENT FROM THE AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORATION ASSOCIATION

The oil and gas industry is already subject to a profits tax and pays over $5 billion to governments every year.

The industry pays both tax and royalties – tax in excess of 40% on offshore projects once the massive investment is paid off, and royalties that deliver billions to State Governments from onshore projects.

But our economic contribution is far wider than revenue – including employing 160,000 workers along the supply chain, powering homes and businesses, facilitating growth and supporting manufacturers – and was recently found to be enabling almost $500 billion in economic activity annually.

The industry is also reinvesting profits in new supply – more than $20 billion announced in the past two years – to continue to deliver energy security and more economic return to Australia.

Damian Dwyer, APPEA Acting Chief Executive

