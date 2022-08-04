Statements From ExxonMobil and the Australia Petroleum Production & Exploration Association

STATEMENT FROM EXXONMOBIL

ExxonMobil Australia remains one of the largest tax payers in Australia’s history and the biggest contributor of Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT).

Since PRRT was introduced in 1990, ExxonMobil Australia has paid more than $14 billion, with $423 million paid in 2021.

STATEMENT FROM THE AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORATION ASSOCIATION

The oil and gas industry is already subject to a profits tax and pays over $5 billion to governments every year.

The industry pays both tax and royalties – tax in excess of 40% on offshore projects once the massive investment is paid off, and royalties that deliver billions to State Governments from onshore projects.

But our economic contribution is far wider than revenue – including employing 160,000 workers along the supply chain, powering homes and businesses, facilitating growth and supporting manufacturers – and was recently found to be enabling almost $500 billion in economic activity annually.

The industry is also reinvesting profits in new supply – more than $20 billion announced in the past two years – to continue to deliver energy security and more economic return to Australia.

Damian Dwyer, APPEA Acting Chief Executive