Statement Regarding Barry Plant Manningham And Alleged Underquoting

The director of Barry Plant Manningham has already participated voluntarily in an extensive interview with Consumer Affairs that lasted more than four hours to explain the unique intricacies of this particular campaign and genuinely believes the property was not intentionally underquoted, but quoted appropriately,

The property in question is unique to others in the block, given it has several negative aspects for some buyers, including being largely unrenovated, unfenced, in front of an off-leash dog park and directly facing public toilets located within metres of the front door.

The result ultimately achieved was in his opinion due solely to the highly competitive bidding by two buyer advocates on the day - an anomaly that does happen from time to time.

While surprised these allegations have now been made, the office will continue to willingly cooperate in the process with Consumer Affairs Victoria. Barry Plant Manningham is an award-winning agency who have always held their clients’ best interests as their highest priority.

The property was initially launched to market with a selling range of $900K-$950K, but this was lifted within the first few days to $1m-$1.1m after initial buyer feedback. After strong competitive bidding on auction day between two bidders, the property sold under the hammer for $1.538m.

The vendor’s reserve on the day was $1,040,000, based on sales in the area and the documented buyer feedback that was received during the campaign. This means should $1.04m have been the highest bid, the property would have been sold at this level, within the estimated selling range.

There were five registered bidders at auction and two of these bidders, both of whom were buyer advocates, pushed the price well beyond the vendor and agent’s expectations with extremely competitive and determined bidding.

The eventual buyer had actually indicated to the agent he was not interested in the property at all, so his determination through the buyer advocate to secure the property at seemingly any price was completely unexpected.

Barry Plant takes its obligations seriously and is always looking for ways to improve processes. The Manningham office employs three dedicated full-time staff in its compliance team and has extremely high standards internally.

NEXT STORY

Advertisement

Related Articles

A controversial Gabba rebuild plan should be scrapped, a Brisbane 2032 Olympic infrastructure review says.
Two NBA rookies have taken part in one of the best jersey swaps of all time, because we’re all immature.
A study has found that feminist women are more likely to have fulfilling sex lives than their non-feminist counterparts.
P!nk has shared hilarious backstage footage of her kids at her Australian Summer Carnival tour.
Tapeworm larvae found in the brain of a US man are suspected to have been caused by his habit of eating undercooked bacon.