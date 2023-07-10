The Project

Statement From Victorian Government On Conclusion Of Integrated Model Of Care

The Victorian Government remains committed to supporting older Victorians, as evidenced by the $6 million commitment over four years in the 2023/24 State Budget to address elder abuse.

The Integrated Model of Care trial was designed as a temporary initiative to test and identify the best approaches to tackling elder abuse in Victoria - and it has achieved this goal.

The Integrated Model of Care trial's conclusion doesn't signify an end to our efforts; instead, it marks a transition to implementing what we have learned on a broader scale.

The trial's findings have informed our understanding of how to respond effectively to elder abuse and have greatly influenced future initiatives and support structures.

Services such as Seniors Rights Victoria, the eight Elder Abuse Prevention Networks, and the Elder Abuse family counselling and mediation service will continue to operate. The Elder Abuse Prevention Networks, in particular, have been given long-term funding that allows for comprehensive planning and sustained support. Moreover, the Orange Door Networks will continue to provide elder abuse family counselling services in regions where the trial was conducted.

The Integrated Model of Care trial was a valuable opportunity to gain insights into how best to support older Victorians facing abuse. The primary lessons included the importance of training and equipping specialist family violence service providers to recognise and provide appropriate services to older Victorians, and the need to build partnerships to respond effectively to the needs of this demographic. The Department of Families Fairness and Housing is committed to embedding these learnings across health and community sectors, thereby influencing the policies and strategies for elder abuse prevention in Victoria.

Growing Number Of Older Australians Experiencing Elder Abuse
Growing Number Of Older Australians Experiencing Elder Abuse

