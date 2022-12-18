The Project

Statement From Victoria Police

North West Metro Regional Crime Squad detectives are investigating after more than 150 spectators invaded the football pitch of an A-League Derby match at AAMI Park last night.

The supporters ran onto the field shortly after 8pm and after a significant number of flares had been ignited and thrown through the crowd.

Three men were injured during the incident including a Melbourne City goalkeeper, match official and cameraman.

During one of the incidents a metal bucket full of sand was thrown striking two of the victims in the head.

The third victim was struck to the back of the head with a flare resulting in a contusion and burnt clothing.

Detectives investigating, as part of Operation Astute which was launched today, are appealing for witnesses, vision and for anyone with information to come forward.

Police have a number of active and ongoing enquiries to make after viewing the vision of the incidents and of those involved in the pitch invasion.

Investigators from Operation Astute are also working with Football Australia, A-League officials and the clubs.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents, information or phone vision is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Statement From Australian Professional Leagues

