Statement From VicForests On Greater Gliders

VicForests acknowledges the latest conservation advice for the Southern and Central Greater Glider issued by the federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment.

The VicForests’ dedicated Greater Glider Conservation Strategy has been in place since 2019 and additional protections have been in place since the 2019/20 bushfires.

Prior to undertaking timber harvesting, VicForests undertakes comprehensive planning to ensure that all operations meet the harvesting and biodiversity requirements under Victoria’s strict environmental regulatory system.

We also put special protections in place for priority habitat and species of concern if found in coupes. Such protection measures comply with, and often exceed, regulatory prescriptions.

A VicForests spokesperson said

For more information on VicForests’ approach to the protection of Greater Gliders and the recent conservation advice please view these pages:

https://www.vicforests.com.au/publications-media/forest-facts/greater-glider-protections

https://www.vicforests.com.au/publications-media/forest-facts/greater-glider