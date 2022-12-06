The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Statement From TikTok

Statement From TikTok

Statement from a TikTok spokesperson:

"Every day millions of Australians, from all walks of life, come to TikTok to be entertained and to connect with their community. We pride ourselves on the diversity and inclusive nature of our platform and the authenticity of our creators. At TikTok, we want every member of our community to feel comfortable and confident expressing themselves exactly as they are. Being true to yourself is not only encouraged but celebrated on our platform.

Our Community Guidelines prohibit harmful misinformation including, medical misinformation that can cause harm to an individual’s physical health. We have specialized misinformation moderators and we have more than a dozen fact-checking partners around the world that review content in over 30 languages, this includes AAP in Australia.

Our Community Guidelines make it very clear what is and isn't acceptable on the platform, anything that violates these guidelines is removed. In the last quarter, in Australia, more than 660,000 videos were proactively removed for breaching our guidelines."

TikToker Explains We Have Been Opening Our Christmas Advent Calendars Wrong
NEXT STORY

TikToker Explains We Have Been Opening Our Christmas Advent Calendars Wrong

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    TikToker Explains We Have Been Opening Our Christmas Advent Calendars Wrong

    TikToker Explains We Have Been Opening Our Christmas Advent Calendars Wrong

    Everyone knows that you start from one and count up on an advent calendar, or have we been doing it wrong the whole time?
    Sydney Grocer Stuns Shoppers After Adding Surcharge To Cold Drinks

    Sydney Grocer Stuns Shoppers After Adding Surcharge To Cold Drinks

    Summer is here, and so is the heat. There’s nothing better than a nice cold beverage after a day in the sun.
    Kmart To Introduce Digital Receipts From Today To Help Reduce Paper Wastage

    Kmart To Introduce Digital Receipts From Today To Help Reduce Paper Wastage

    The shift away from physical receipts could help the planet.
    Australia Faces Champagne Shortage Ahead Of Christmas Holidays

    Australia Faces Champagne Shortage Ahead Of Christmas Holidays

    Your favourite bubbly may be harder to find this Christmas as the country faces a mild shortage of champagne heading into the holiday season.
    Increased Police Presence At Airports Over Christmas In Crackdown On Bad Behaviour

    Increased Police Presence At Airports Over Christmas In Crackdown On Bad Behaviour

    The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is reminding passengers to watch how much they drink at airports when travelling over Christmas, in a crackdown on unruly behaviour.