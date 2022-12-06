Statement From TikTok

"Every day millions of Australians, from all walks of life, come to TikTok to be entertained and to connect with their community. We pride ourselves on the diversity and inclusive nature of our platform and the authenticity of our creators. At TikTok, we want every member of our community to feel comfortable and confident expressing themselves exactly as they are. Being true to yourself is not only encouraged but celebrated on our platform.

Our Community Guidelines prohibit harmful misinformation including, medical misinformation that can cause harm to an individual’s physical health. We have specialized misinformation moderators and we have more than a dozen fact-checking partners around the world that review content in over 30 languages, this includes AAP in Australia.

Our Community Guidelines make it very clear what is and isn't acceptable on the platform, anything that violates these guidelines is removed. In the last quarter, in Australia, more than 660,000 videos were proactively removed for breaching our guidelines."