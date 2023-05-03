The Project

Statement From The Victorian Government

Attributed to a Victorian Government spokesperson:

Charitable organisations play a significant role in driving Victoria’s transition to a more circular economy, by diverting tonnes of waste from landfill - as we work towards our target to divert 80 per cent of waste from landfill by 2030.

We will continue to support the charitable recycling sector, as we have done since 2014, and are currently determining the most effective way to continue this support.

Charities will also benefit from Victoria’s Container Deposit Scheme which will provide them with the opportunity to raise funds using container collection drives, register to receive donations, and run refund collection points across Victoria.

