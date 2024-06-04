Statement From The Victorian Department Of Families, Fairness And Housing About Park Towers

Every Victorian has the right to safe and secure housing and we value the time of the women and mothers at Park Towers who shared their stories.

We take all resident concerns, incidents and safety matters extremely seriously, and do not tolerate anti-social behaviour or crime in accommodation we manage. All criminal conduct reported to us is referred to Victoria Police.

Everyone deserves to live in modern, fit-for-purpose housing, and that's why the Victorian Government is undertaking Australia's largest urban renewal program and knocking down all 44 high-rise towers, including Park Towers, replacing them with brand new, safe and accessible homes that Victorians can be proud to call home.