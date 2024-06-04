The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Statement From The Victorian Department Of Families, Fairness And Housing About Park Towers

Statement From The Victorian Department Of Families, Fairness And Housing About Park Towers

Statement From The Victorian Department Of Families, Fairness And Housing About Park Towers

Every Victorian has the right to safe and secure housing and we value the time of the women and mothers at Park Towers who shared their stories.

We take all resident concerns, incidents and safety matters extremely seriously, and do not tolerate anti-social behaviour or crime in accommodation we manage. All criminal conduct reported to us is referred to Victoria Police.

Everyone deserves to live in modern, fit-for-purpose housing, and that's why the Victorian Government is undertaking Australia's largest urban renewal program and knocking down all 44 high-rise towers, including Park Towers, replacing them with brand new, safe and accessible homes that Victorians can be proud to call home.

Electric Vehicles Sales Plummet For The First Time
NEXT STORY

Electric Vehicles Sales Plummet For The First Time

Advertisement

Related Articles

Electric Vehicles Sales Plummet For The First Time

Electric Vehicles Sales Plummet For The First Time

After years of soaring sales, the electric car revolution appears to have stalled.
Matildas Squad For The Paris Olympics Revealed

Matildas Squad For The Paris Olympics Revealed

Tony Gustavsson is unsure if the upcoming Olympic campaign will be his last as Australia boss as he gambles on the fitness of Katrina Gorry by including the injured midfielder in his squad for Paris.
Pizza Hut Australia Now Serving Up Loaded Garlic Bread

Pizza Hut Australia Now Serving Up Loaded Garlic Bread

Pizza Hut has debuted a new twist on a beloved menu item, serving up garlic bread loaded with pizza toppings.
US Man Dodges Fatal Bullet Shot Thanks To Necklace

US Man Dodges Fatal Bullet Shot Thanks To Necklace

Police say a man’s chain necklace likely saved his life when it prevented a bullet from going into his neck.
Adelaide Couple Accused Of Using Empty Gift Box To Steal Groceries

Adelaide Couple Accused Of Using Empty Gift Box To Steal Groceries

An Adelaide couple have been publicly shamed for their alleged “creative” shoplifting style, accused of stealing hundreds of dollars of meat with the help of a large gift box.